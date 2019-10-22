Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team QUN vs SAU– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 15 Between Queensland vs South Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney: In the second match of Wednesday, Queensland will take on South Australia in the match no. 15 of the Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. With three successive wins including a bonus-point win victory – Queensland are ruling the roost at the moment in the ongoing ODI tournament. Victoria finally halted their winning streak, courtesy a special knock from Aaron Finch. But with Usman Khawaja’s inclusion, Queensland will look to regroup as a team. Khawaja are coming into the competition after scoring two back-to-back hundreds during the Sheffield Shield break. Meanwhile, the South Australians team has struggled for consistency. However, their bowling has helped them to maintain a spot in the top three of the points table. SA have won two of the four matches they played thus far and one of them with a bonus point.

TOSS – The toss between Queensland vs South Australia will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Callum Ferguson (VC), Sam Heazlett (C), Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (VC/WK), Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Valente, Ben Cutting, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson.

QUN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (C), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake.

South Australia: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (C), Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Alex Ross/Tom Andrews, Cameron Valente, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

SQUADS

Queensland (From): Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Ben Cutting, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Hemphrey, Jack Wildermuth.

South Australia (From): Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Cameron Valente, Lloyd Pope, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Luke Robins, Alex Ross.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUN Dream11 Team/ SAU Dream11 Team/ Queensland Dream11 Team/ South Australia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.