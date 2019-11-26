Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team QUN vs WAU– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Final ODI Match Between Queensland vs Western Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane: The final of Australia’s premier domestic ODI competition – Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 will be played between Queensland and Western Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday. It has been a fantastic turnaround this season for Queensland who finished at the bottom of the table in last edition of Marsh Cup. However, this time, they topped the points table. Both the finalists won five out of seven matches including two bonus points and were only separated by NRR. By virtue of a better NRR, Queensland earned themselves a chance to host the final. Western Australia faced Queensland earlier in this tournament and ended up on the losing side.

TOSS – The toss between Queensland and Western Australia will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Ashton Turner (VC), Shaun Marsh, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis (C), Jack Wildermuth, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Matt Kelly.

QUN vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, Charlie Hemphrey, James Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson.

SQUADS

Queensland: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Hemphrey, Jack Wildermuth.

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Guthrie.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUN Dream11 Team/ WAU Dream11 Team/ Queensland Dream11 Team/ Western Australia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.