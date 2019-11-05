Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has sounded a warning bell to Shikhar Dhawan, who is struggling to regain his form. Dhawan, known as one of the finest exponents in white-ball cricket, scored 41 in the first T20I against Bangladesh, but took 42 deliveries for it.

He also struggled to find form during the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he could manage just one fifty in seven outings.

“Questions will be raised on Shikhar Dhawan if he doesn’t bat well in the next two matches. The team is not going to benefit if you’re scoring 40-45 runs from the same number of balls. He will have to think about this. When players come back after a gap, it does take a lot of time to get back the rhythm,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by ‘Sports Tak’ on Tuesday.

India are fifth in the latest ICC T20I rankings and Gavaskar reckons that the Men in Blue will have to significantly improve their rankings if they want to lift the T20 World Cup next year.

“In ICC rankings India is at 5. If they are to go to 2/3, they will have to win some big matches. And if they can’t do this, it will not be easy for them to win the (T20) World Cup,” the 70-year-old opined.

India, led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma-led, will square off with Bangladesh in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday.