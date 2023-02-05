Home

Quetta Blast: Babar Azam vs Sarfaraz Ahmed PSL Exhibition Match Stopped; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

In what can be labeled as a disturbing development, there has been a blast in Quetta on Sunday afternoon which has ensured that a PSL exhibition match between Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi and Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta was stopped.

Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match stopped after blast in Quetta

Quetta: In what can be labeled as a disturbing development, there has been a blast in Quetta on Sunday afternoon which has ensured that a PSL exhibition match between Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta was stopped after a blast in the city. The match was stopped after fans panicked. Looking at the safety of the players, the match was stopped. It is reported that spectators from outside the ground threw stones toward the playing field. Some spectators also set up a fire outside Bugti Stadium.

Here is the clip that is scary for any cricket fan:

Exclusive scenes from Bugti Stadium Quetta, PSL exhibition match was stopped because few people from crowd have pelted stones in the ground. Also an bomb has blasted in Quetta but that was far away from venue. Some people also burned fire outside the ground. #PSL2023 #PSL8 #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/FjE7Hx61p3 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 5, 2023

With the new season of the PSL set to start on February 13, this incident raises concerns for the PCB over safety ahead of the event. This is not the first time safety has been a concern in Pakistan. International teams stopped touring Pakistan after what happened to the Sri Lankan team while on their way to the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. It is only recently that international cricket has resumed in the country.

This incident will now make it interesting to see if international teams are willing to travel to Pakistan in the future or not.