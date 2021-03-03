Live Match Streaming Cricket Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021

In another exciting battle of Pakistan Super League 2021, Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Quetta on Wednesday. Gladiators are having a horrible tournament so far having lost all of the four matches they played. In their previous match, they lost to Islamabad United by six wickets. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed have tried everything but failed to inspire his team to a win so far in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League. On the other hand, Multan Sultans are just ahead of the Quetta Gladiators, having won one out of their four matches played so far. Sultans currently hold the fifth spot in the standings with 2 points. Despite having many superstars in the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Chris Lynn, and Shahid Afridi, they have failed to deliver as a team. Here's all you need to know to watch the live online streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021.

Live Streaming PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, March 3.

What are the timings of the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match being played?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match?

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shoaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Anwar Ali, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmad, Tom Banton, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Umar, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Tanvir.