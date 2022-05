Mumbai: Adding few more milestones to their glorious carriers, Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul broke a plethora of records during their historic opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

Both de Kock and Rahul remained not out till the last ball of the LSG innings and didn’t show any mercy on KKK bowlers. Notably, it was for the first time a team batted the entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket. Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

STAT ATTACK: LSG vs KKR TATA IPL 2022 | Quinton De Kock & KL Rahul

The stand of 210 runs between de Kock and Rahul was the highest opening partnership ever in IPL history. Prior to this, the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL was held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had added 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn had added 183 for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions in 2017. Incidentally, KL Rahul was also involved in what is now the fourth highest opening partnership when he added 183 with Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2020. Meanwhile, it was also the third highest partnership for any wicket in the cash-rich league. Legendary batters Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have the highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL. The RCB duo have achieved it on two occasions (229 Kohli – RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016) and (215 not out Kohli – de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015) for the second wicket. With his 140 not out off 70, de Kock recorded the third highest individual score in the IPL behind Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73). On the other hand, LSG skipper Rahul during his knock of 68 not out off 51 also crossed his 500 runs for the season. He became the second player to do so in five successive editions after David Warner who did so in six.

In reply to LSG’s 210 for 0 (20 overs), KKR fell short by just two runs, scoring 208 for 8 in 20 overs with Evin Lewis taking a stunning catch to turn the match on the head. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs LSG, Recent Match Report

Shreyas Iyer (50), Rinku Singh (40) and Nitish Rana (42) did bulk of the scoring.

Mohsin Khan (3/20), Marcus Stoinis (3/23) and K Gowtham (1/23) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

Lucknow Super Giants: 210 for no loss in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 140 not out, KL Rahul 68 not out; Sunil Narine 0/27).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Rinku Singh 40; Marcus Stoinis 3/23, Mohsin Khan 3/20).

(With agency inputs)