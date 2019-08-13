South Africa, on Tuesday, named its T20I and Test squad for the upcoming tour of India in October. Faf du Plessis will lead the proteas in whites, while wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock will be his counterpart in the shortest format of the game.

The 15-member Test squad have three uncapped players in the form of fast bowler Anrich Nortje, wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Second and all-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy. “All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition,” Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl said on the official website of Cricket South Africa.

“We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj,” he further added in the media release.

The T20I squad was also announced which will take part in the limited over series before the Test series. As Du Plessis was not included, De Kock has been announced the captain. South Africa’s tour of India will start from September 15 in Dharamshala.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (v/c, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Twenty20 squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (v/c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts