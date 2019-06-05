ICC World Cup 2019: It was probably the catch of the season that brought an end to Kohli’s struggling 18 off 34 balls. Chasing 228 to win, Team India got off to a disastrous start losing Shikhar Dhawan early. Just when Kohli was looking to settle down along with Rohit, it was an away going delivery from Phelukwayo. Kohli not able to control the steer to third man and the outside edge flies to the right of the ‘keeper, it was right between de Kock and Amla, the former flew across and got the ball with his fingers. to complete a catch to remember.

Here is the catch:

Meanwhile, India restricted South Africa to 227/9 in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief tormentor for the tottering Proteas batting line-up, picking four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the wickets of openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.

Earlier, South Africa, who are playing their third game of the tournament, won the toss and chose to bat first. They lost their openers to Bumrah in the first six overs before Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis took them past the 50-run mark.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 65/2 in 18 overs. Rohit is on 35* and Rahul on 3*.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 227/9 (Morris 42, Chahal 4/51) vs India