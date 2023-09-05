Home

Sports

Quinton de Kock To Retire From ODIs After 2023 ICC World Cup

Quinton de Kock To Retire From ODIs After 2023 ICC World Cup

Having made his ODI debut in 2013, de Kock has represented South Africa in 140 matches so far, aggregating 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 96.08.

Quinton de Kock To Retire From ODIs After 2023 ICC World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Quinton de Kock has decided to retire from the 50-over format at the end of the World Cup, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in their squad announcement release on Monday.

Trending Now

Having made his ODI debut in 2013, de Kock has represented South Africa in 140 matches so far, aggregating 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 96.08. He has 17 hundreds and 29 fifties to his name with a high score of 178 that came against Australia at Centurion in 2016.

You may like to read

As a wicket-keeper, de Kock has affected 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

The 30-year-old was a part of the South Africa squad in the previous two editions of the Cricket World Cup where he has scored 450 runs in 17 matches at an average of 30.

de Kock also captained South Africa in eight ODIs, out of which they won four and lost three.

Commenting on De Kock’s decision to retire from ODIs, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years.

“He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket.”

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign on 7 October in Delhi, against Sri Lanka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES