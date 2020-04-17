In a bid to keep white-ball captain Quinton de Kock fresh, former skipper Graeme Smith said CSA will not risk him as captain in all three formats. Being an ex-skipper himself, Smith felt it is taxing for a single cricketer to lead his country in all the three formats. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Recalls Incident When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool on Him

“The one thing I can confirm is that Quinton will be our white-ball captain and he won’t be the Test captain going forward. We want to keep Quinton fresh and playing well. I’ve always believed, having been in the job myself, that captaining all three formats is challenging. We’ve seen a number of nations trying to figure out what’s best and I think across three formats, it probably doesn’t work,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Plays Virat Kohli Fan to Impress India Captain During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Smith was in the spot when asked who could take over from former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis, he said one cannot pinpoint someone now. Also Read - There is no Proposal From SLC on Hosting IPL: Top BCCI Official Confirms

“I can’t tell you who it is going to be. We are in a debate over it. There’s no one person that you could pinpoint right now and say that’s the guy,” he said.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Smith felt with so many talented players vying for selection, the challenge is big for the selectors.

“There’s still a lot of players that are vying for selection and I think it is the challenge we sit with at the moment. There’s a lot of players on a similar level,” Smith added.