QUV vs KAM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Capelle

Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's QUV vs KAM at Sportpark Bermweg: In match no. 9 of the ECS T10 Capelle tournament, Qui Vive will take on SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Capelle QUV vs KAM match will start at 6:30 PM IST – August 31. Both sides still have not tasted a victory in this tournament. Qui Vive did not get the kind of start they expected on the first day of the tournament, as they lost three consecutive matches. On the other hand, SV Kampong Cricket story isn't different either, as they too have lost their first two matches against Sparta Cricket 1888 by 7 wickets and 4 runs.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle toss between Qui Vive and SV Kampong Cricket will take place at 6 PM IST – August 31.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

QUV vs KAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Satyajeet Singh

Batsmen – Maninder Singh, Tushar Sharma, Dipesh Khardia, Ashish Arora

All-rounders – Usman Malik (C), Murad Jiwa (VC), Kertan Nana

Bowlers – Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Vivek Varnam

QUV vs KAM Probable Playing XIs

Qui Vive: Ashish Arora, Msingh Singh, Murad Jiwa, Keshav Ranjan, Arnav Mishra, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Palas Nuwal, Bala Gurumurthy (C), Vivek Varnam, Satyajeet Singh (wk).

SV Kampong Cricket: Usman Malik (C), Ratha Alphonse (wk), Ross Harmer, Vikram Chaturvedi, Shaheryar Butt, Md Abdul Kader, Dipesh Khardia, Kertan Nana, Tushar Sharma, Rana Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel.

QUV vs KAM Squads

Qui Vive: Ajay Kotnala, Amit Kumar, Arnav Mishra, Ashish Arora, Bala Gurumurthy, Imran Shaik, Janapati Janapati, Jeyapaul Vasan, Keshav Ranjan, Kumaran Thirumalai, Msingh Singh, Murad Jiwa, Naveen Balaji, Palas Nuwal, Puneet Bindlish, Sabir Shaikh, Santhosh Ravi, Satyajeet Singh, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Vivek Babu Varnam.

SV Kampong Cricket: Ratha Alphonse (wk), Shaheryar Butt, Mees Hoffmann, Usman Malik (C), Dipesh Khardia, Kertan Nana, Roy Numair, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel, Saurabh Zalpuri, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Saleem, Andrew File.

