R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pragg Aims To Defy Magnus

Chess World Cup Final LIVE Match Updates, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen: Can Rameshbabu Conquer Norwegian Champion ? Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Published: August 22, 2023 4:37 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Live

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday will be facing top-ranked Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIFE World Cup chess tournament. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy had already scripted history when he stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals. He has also become the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Live Updates

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: The overall prize money of the competition is 2.5 Million USD.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: We are few minutes into the game and both of them have lost their strongest weapon, that is the QUEEN. This is going to be a head to head battle.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: The Final is underway!!

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: ‘I didn’t expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn’t expect to be in the final. I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!,” he said after booking a spot in the summit clash’- R Praggnanandhaa after reaching the final.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: Apart from Praggnanandhaa, there was one more giant slayer from the Indian side. And that was Gujrathi who had humbled world No. 5 GM Ian Nepomniachtchi (2779) of Russia.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: At Baku this time around, four Indian GMs — Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi — made it to the quarterfinals in a field of over 250 players.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: India has never performed so well in the World Cup Open Category, though former world champion GM Viswanathan Anand had won the tournament earlier when it was held under a different format.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: For Praggnanandhaa, giant slaying is not new in this tournament. He had earlier defeated far more higher-rated players, including US GM Hikaru Nakamura, world No. 2 by rating.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: With this win, Praggnanandhaa also qualified to play in the Candidates Tournament, the winner of which will be the challenger to Chinese GM Liren Ding, the reigning world champion. As per the International Chess Federation or FIDE’s rules, the top three players in the World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Praggnanandhaa will now cross swords with world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final. Having already defeated world No. 2 and world No. 3 in the tournament, will Praggnanandhaa be able to defeat the world No.1 is the question doing the rounds in chess circles now.

