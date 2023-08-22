Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pragg-Carlsen Settle For Draw In Game 1
live

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pragg-Carlsen Settle For Draw In Game 1

Chess World Cup Final LIVE Match Updates, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen: Pragg-Carlsen Settle For Draw In Game 1. Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Published: August 22, 2023 7:31 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Chess World Cup, Chess World Cup 2023, Chess World Cup live, Chess, Praggnanandhaa, FIDE World Cup, Magnus Carlsen, R Praggnanandhaa, Fabiano Caruana, Praggnanandhaa VS Carlsen, Carlsen, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen Live India, R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen, FIDE World Chess Cup Final Live Streaming, World Chess Cup Final Live in India, World Chess Cup Final live streaming, Viswanathan Anand
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Live

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday will be facing top-ranked Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIFE World Cup chess tournament. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy had already scripted history when he stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals. He has also become the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: The second game will take place tomorrow, same time from 4:30 PM IST onwards.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Game 1 finishes for a draw! No separating the two opponents!

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Time is running out for Pragg as he has some 18 minutes left, while Magnus has 25 minutes

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Prag is falling behind on the clock as Magnus leaves him thinking about the next move.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Now Pragg is taking his time to decide on his moves. Carlsen after spending a lot of time scratching his head, has now come up with quick moves.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: As per the format of the game, the finalists will get 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the rest of the game. There will be an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 1.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Both players are now coming up with quick moves, keeping the clock in mind.

  • 6:19 PM IST

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Carlsen took entire 27 minutes to make his 13th move!! That’s some time!

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: There is no doubt, Praggnanandhaa has been the more confident guy as Magnus has been taking a lot of time to cope up with things.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.