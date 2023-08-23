Top Recommended Stories

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Can Pragg Defeat Carlsen On Day 2 ?

Chess World Cup Final LIVE Match Updates, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen: Can Pragg Defeat Carlsen On Day 2 ? Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Published: August 23, 2023 5:00 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Live

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup Chess on Tuesday. The 18-year old GM held his own against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves playing white pieces. On day 2 (Wednesday), both of them will be looking for a win to avoid tie-break.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Both of the players are taking their time for the 15th move of the game.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: If we look at the pieces, only the Rooks and Bishops are in Pragg and Carlsen’s artillery as major weapons.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: This is interesting!! After the Knights, both of them have now sacrificed their Queen pieces. The most powerful piece of the chess game is now beyond their grasp. Now, how will they cope up ?? Are we heading for yet another draw ?

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Currently Magnus is taking his time for his move and as we speak, he has got up from his seat to think more about it. Pragg is also focused at the same time.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Mangus is playing with WHITES today and Pragg is with BLACK. Both will be looking for a win, so that a tie-break is avoided.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: As we speak, both of them have sacrificed their knights early on in the game. Last time they sacrificed their Queens!

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: We are back for Day 2 and of course Game 2! Carlsen took a lot of time yesterday, Pragg looked more confident. But there were times, when Pragg was left scratching his head. Who will come out on top today ?

  • 4:06 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: After a draw in the first game of the final on Tuesday, the focus of the world is on the Indian youngster. GM Shyam Sundar, who is also a national coach, said, “One of Praggnanandhaa’s biggest strengths is his ability to defend bad positions even against the absolute elite. His calculational abilities are excellent and he can confidently convert better positions into a win”.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: The second game will take place tomorrow, same time from 4:30 PM IST onwards.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL Live Updates: Game 1 finishes for a draw! No separating the two opponents!

