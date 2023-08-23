Home

Chess World Cup Final LIVE Match Updates, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen: Can Pragg Defeat Carlsen On Day 2 ? Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup Chess on Tuesday. The 18-year old GM held his own against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves playing white pieces. On day 2 (Wednesday), both of them will be looking for a win to avoid tie-break.

