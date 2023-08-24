Top Recommended Stories

  • R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Carlsen Wins World Cup
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Carlsen Wins World Cup

Chess World Cup Final LIVE Match Updates, R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen: Game 2 Ends In Draw, Tie-Break To Decide Winner. Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Published: August 24, 2023 5:22 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Live

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two. The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

  • 5:21 PM IST

  • 5:18 PM IST

  • 5:17 PM IST

  • 5:15 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Magnus Carlsen wins the World Cup after drawing the second tie-break against Praggnanandhaa. Final score: Carlsen 1.5, Praggnanandhaa 0.5

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: The duo exchanges their ‘queens’ after move no.18. Carlsen in a strong position

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Carlsen Wins First Tie-Break

  • 5:04 PM IST

  • 5:01 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Quick 12 moves from both but Magnus is in a better position here. He has exchanged ‘Knight’ with Praggnanandhaa

  • 4:57 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: The second tie break is underway now

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Every Indian has their eyes on R Praggnanandhaa and hopefully he can create history

