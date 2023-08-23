Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 23, 2023 6:51 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

R Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two. The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Live Updates

  • 5:55 PM IST

  • 5:48 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: That’s it!! It’s a draw again! This time after 30 moves!! Both of them shake hands and we will have a tie-break tomorrow.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Both of the them have now sacrificed their rooks and now we are heading for a draw.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: We have already completed one hour of the final and it’s anybody’s game from here on.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Carlsen has been very aggressive so far today. Praggnanandhaa on the other hand is very watchful.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Carlsen makes a move with his Rook. Now it’s Pragg’s turn to counter. Let’s see what he comes up with.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Both of the players are taking their time for the 15th move of the game.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: If we look at the pieces, only the Rooks and Bishops are in Pragg and Carlsen’s artillery as major weapons.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: This is interesting!! After the Knights, both of them have now sacrificed their Queen pieces. The most powerful piece of the chess game is now beyond their grasp. Now, how will they cope up ?? Are we heading for yet another draw ?

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Chess World Cup FINAL LIVE Updates: Currently Magnus is taking his time for his move and as we speak, he has got up from his seat to think more about it. Pragg is also focused at the same time.

