Rachin Ravindra Indirectly Pitches to Play With Virat Kohli in RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction – VIRAL POST

Rachin Ravindra Indirectly Pitches to Play With Virat Kohli in RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction - VIRAL POST

New Delhi: New Zealand batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra hinted that he wants to play with Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League ahead of the auction for the cash-rich league.

Rachin is in the headlines for his impressive performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 where he has already scored 565 runs in 9 matches and is just 13 runs behind Kane Williamon’s New Zealand record of most runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rachin took his Twitter to suggest that he wants to be the part of RCB family for the upcoming season of IPL and here is the post:

Rachin already broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup before turning 25. Sachin had scored 523 runs in the 1996 World Cup.

Rachin’s 42 against Sri Lanka took the Kiwis a step closer to qualifying for the semi-finals. While talking to Star Sports after the game, the 23-year-old youngster talked about his journey which has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling. Grateful for the support, especially playing in Bangalore. Crowd chanting my name is something I will never take for granted. Dreamt of it as a child. Very happy to be here, lucky enough it worked out. Six to 12 months ago, I was not even in the frame. Good to get the job done and get into the playoffs. Lucky enough to have come here in my teenage years on club tours. That has helped me a lot. Nice wickets to bat on. If you play positive cricket, you get rewarded. The guys have adapted well. You talk to Kane, Devon, who are legends,” Rachin said.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson missed out on the majority of the tournament after breaking his thumb during the Kiwis victory over Bangladesh.

Rachin had to step up to fill his position and feels that he is lucky that he was able to fill his shoes, “It’s a funny one. I have idolised Kane. I have idolised a lot like Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Joe Root. But Kane… his leadership, on and off the field, just keeps it calm. When you are young, you take the game on, lucky to have come off.”

Coming to the match, New Zealand pacers restricted Sri Lanka to a paltry score of 171 with Trent Boult leading the charge with the white ball. The Kiwis stumbled a couple of times but ended up chasing the total with three overs to spare and registered a 5-wicket victory.

