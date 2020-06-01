Star West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Monday said racism is not there only in football but in cricket also, stressing on the fact that black lives matter, in the wake of George Floyd”s death which has caused massive outrage across the United States. Also Read - Chris Gayle Apologises For 'Damaging' Comments Against Ramnaresh Sarwan, Not to Face CPL Disciplinary Hearing

"Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!" Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

"I've travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I"m Black, believe me…the list goes on!!!

“Racism is not only in football, it”s in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!” the ”Universe Boss” added.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has also said the society appears to be more divided than ever in the wake of Floyd”s death.

“I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world,” he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

Earlier, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton slammed the silence of fellow racers on Floyd’s death.

Hamiton took to social media to criticise fellow racers and stated he remains the only one to raise his voice against the ‘injustice’.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan also expressed his grief and outrage over the tragic death.