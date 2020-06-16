Racism will not be tolerated read a statement on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter account on Tuesday. The IPL franchise claimed that it had blocked a user for a highly objectionable tweet directing racist abuse towards an RR player in a reply to one of their tweets yesterday. Also Read - Steve Smith Opines on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; Picks IPL as Best Tournamnent

"We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated," Rajasthan Royals had tweeted.