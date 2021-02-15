Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was reportedly subjected to racial abuse after 1-1 draw with West Brom in a Premier League match on Sunday. Martial was taken off in the second half of the contest that saw United conceding a goal as early as the second minute and then drawing level in the 44th minute via a stunning finish from Bruno Fernandes. Also Read - Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming Premier League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch ARS vs LU Live Football Match

On his Instagram account, several users left racist messages, symbols on his photo and used the N-word after the match in which he was replaced in the 66th minute by Mason Greenwood. This comes weeks after Martial long with his United teammate Axel Tuanzebe were abused after their defeat to Sheffield United last month.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Facebook, Instagram's parent company, removed the racist posts soon after they were published. United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Evertoon had released a joint statement recently condemning the rising instances of racist comments being directed at players including the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alex Jankewitz.

Facebook last week had announced that users indulging in racist behaviour repeatedly will be blocked indefinitely.

Meanwhile United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed his team will not be giving up on title hopes despite the recent spate of unfavourable results. “No one will give it away this early. This season is so unpredictable, life is so unpredictable, anything can happen and of course we’re not going to settle for second,” Solskjaer said.

He continued, “It’s a compliment to the boys that we’ve gotten ourselves into the position we’re in. We’re the team closest [to Man City] and we should be challenging the team in front of us. We’re not going to let them get away with it, but we need to win games to be in that position.”

City are currently leading the Premier League table with 53 points followed by United at second (46) with Leicester City (46) completing the top-three.