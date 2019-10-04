Rafa Nadal on Friday pulled out off the Shanghai Masters due to a wrist injury. The same injury has cut short the world number two’s participation in the Laver Cup, which took place in September.

Nadal, who recently claimed his 19th Grand Slam title, winning the US Open, stated that he did not have enough time to practice due to inflammation in his left wrist.

The 33-year-old issued a statement, saying: “I am very sad to announce that I won’t be able to play in Shanghai this year. It is the second year in a row and in China I have great fans.”

“But, as you all probably know, I had an inflammation on my left wrist during the Laver Cup and I haven’t had the time to recover and practice to be ready… I hope to be back in Shanghai for the 2020 tournament,” added Nadal.

The Spaniard, who is a two-time finalist in Shanghai – in 2009 and 2017 -, was enjoying a 11-match winning streak. Overall, he has won 28 off his 29 matches, including the US Open and the 12th French Open Grand Slam titles.

Additionally, he had won Masters 1000 in Montreal and Rome. Paris Masters, which begins on October 26, will be Nadal’s next scheduled tournament.

Nadal’s absence will mean that World No. 1 and defending Shanghai Masters champions Novak Djokovic will have a chance to close in on Nadal to finish the year-end as the World No.1

The Serbian is currently Nadal by 1960 points. If Djokovic wins the Shanghai Masters, he will be earning 1000 points. Additionally, if he wins the Tokyo title over the weekend, he will be earning 500 points.