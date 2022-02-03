London: Tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have confirmed they will be teaming up for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held in London from September 23-25. Federer, one of the first to congratulate his great rival Nadal for his Australian Open title, is delighted he will be joining him in London for the Laver Cup.Also Read - From Rafael Nadal's Fist Pump to Lionel Messi's Jersey Flaunt- 10 Most Iconic Celebrations in Sporting History | SEE PICS

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and the Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world,” said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Also Read - ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic Remains World No.1, Roger Federer Hits 21-Year Low

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!,” Federer said. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Goof up, Tags Wrong Daniil Medvedev After Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open 2022

Both players will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg.

Nadal has been part of the Laver Cup twice, in Prague and then again in Geneva in 2019. He paired up with Federer for their first and only doubles match together at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague back in 2017, delighting fans who revelled in the unique experience of the long-time rivals becoming teammates as they beat Americans Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in three sets.

“The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it. I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn,” Nadal said.

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers,” he added.

Team Europe captain Borg is naturally thrilled to be able to name his first two “Captain’s Picks” as he builds Team Europe for 2022.

“It doesn’t get much better than being able to select Rafa and Roger for the Laver Cup in London,” said Borg.

“What Rafa just achieved at the Australian Open last weekend was incredible. He embodies the spirit of our game and we are so lucky to have him and Roger as role models for our sport. Two great champions, one incredible city and an iconic venue – it is going to be truly momentous.”