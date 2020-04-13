Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Great Britain’s Andy Murray added to the star quotient as they confirmed their availability for the upcoming virtual Madrid Tennis Event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Also Read - Karnataka Minister, in Pool Session With Children, Jokes on Social Distancing; Triggers Row

Nadal and Murray joined 10 others in the 12-player tournament. David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic, Kiki Bertens among others will participate in the tournament that begins from April 27-30. Also Read - Moustache or Not? Wasim Akram Asks Fans on Social Media

This online competition is expected to be televised on TV for the fans. Also Read - Coronavirus: Day Before PM's Address, Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Khachanov says “this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I’m looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world.”

There will be 150,000 euros (USD 164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men’s and women’s events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.

Another 50,000 euros (USD 55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.

The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

Meanwhile, with the pandemic having the world to a halt, most sporting events have been canceled or postponed.

(With PTI inputs)