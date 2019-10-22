Despite a wrist injury, Rafael Nadal has been included in Spain’s squad for the Davis Cup finals to be held in Madrid in November. Nadal, the current world no. 2, has been named alongside Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers.

Nadal had withdrawn his name from the Shanghai Masters due to the injury and there’s no clarity on whether he’s fit enough to play again.

The Davis Cup starts from November 18 at the Caja Magica and Spain have been draw alongside Russia and Croatia in Group B.

2015 winners Great Britain have named Andy Murray alongside brother Jamie in their Davis Cup squad. Murray won his first ATP Tour title in over two years on Sunday, beating Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.

The 32-year-old underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in January this year. Captain Leon Smith on Monday announced four of his five-man team that also includes Jamie Murray, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

Great Britain are in Group E with Holland and Kazakhstan, who they face on November 20 and 21 respectively.

Meanwhile, Fernando Verdasco said has expressed his disappointment at having been ignored for the Davis Cup saying he was looking forward to playing at the event. “Very sad and disappointed not to be in the team of @CopaDavis and that the captain #SergiBruguera doesn’t count on me,” Verdasco wrote on Twitter. “I was very excited to possibly play my last Davis Cup in my city (#Madrid). Thanks to all those that do believe in me!”

Each tie will consist of two singles and one doubles match, with the winners of the six groups and two best-ranked runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.