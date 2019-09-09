In what started as a routine win turned out to be a riot as Rafael Nadal was pushed to every inch before he edged out fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in a five-setter. It was a four-hour fifty-minute drama that had the crowd at its feet. Rafael Nadal eventually beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. Nadal showed that at 33, he still had the legs to last two weeks of gruelling tennis. With the victory, the Spaniard claimed his fourth US Open title. With his 19th Grand Slam, he inches closer to Roger Federer. Nadal is now one title away from levelling Federer which would be a massive achievement.

As the finals started, it seemed Nadal was going to have it easy after he won the opening two sets. But that is when Medvedev bounced back to level things at 2-2, forcing the deciding set. The two players matched shot for shot in the high-intence match.

“It has been an amazing final,” said Nadal after the match. “[Medvedev’s] summer is one of the best in the sport since I started playing. The way that he was able to fight was just incredible. It was the most emotional night in my tennis career. The nerves were so high. It was a crazy match.”

Medvedev paid tribute to his opponent in his post-match interview. “Unbelievable, outrageous, Rafa winning his 19th slam title It’s amazing for our sport what you’ve done. I fought for every point but unfortunately it didn’t go my way,” he said.

Nadal has continued his impressive run of form, extending his winning streak to 10 straight matches, and improving to 26-1 in his past five tournaments.