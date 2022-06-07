Barcelona: Despite his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal ruled once again in Paris as he clinched his 14th title at the Roland Garos. With the Wimbledon coming up in a few weeks, Nadal’s participation remains uncertain. By Nadal’s admission, he wants to play the Wimbledon but for that to happen – the injury needs to hold up. While speculations run rife, ex-tennis star Tim Henman has made a massive prediction. Henman reckons if Nadal is healthy, he can win Wimbledon.Also Read - Rafael Nadal Inches Closer to an Unique Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Feat With French Open Win

“If Nadal is healthy, which is a big challenge now with this foot injury, can he win Wimbledon? Absolutely,” he said as quoted by Tennis World. Also Read - Wimbledon, ATP Does Not Matter - Rafael Nadal Raises Concerns Over Russia-Ukraine War

“It’s going to be fascinating to see. You have got another opportunity in three weeks’ time so fingers crossed, I so hope Rafa can be there on grass. When you have won as much as he has, you just never know what’s around the corner,” he added. Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video

Henman also spoke of the race to the most Slams between Novak Djokovic and the Spaniard. Henman confessed that a couple of years ago he felt Djokovic was ahead in the race.

“That is incredibly exciting. In terms of who is going to end up with the most amount of Grand Slams, a couple of years ago I would have said Djokovic, for sure. But right now, with that little bit of distance, I think Nadal has got a great chance,” Henman admitted.

Throughout the second week at Roland Garos, Nadal looked in discomfort. While Nadal has expressed his desire to feature in the Wimbledon, only time will tell if he does play or not.