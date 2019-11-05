World number one Rafael Nadal, recovering from injury, confirmed Tuesday he will compete at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London from November 10-17.

“Yesterday I had an MRI in Majorca and despite a slight strain to the left abdominal muscle I will go to London,” tweeted Nadal, forced out of last week’s Paris Masters by the same injury.

Hola a todos. Ayer tuve una resonancia en Mallorca y a pesar de tener una pequeña distensión en el recto abdominal derecho, viajaré a Londres. Jueves o viernes iniciaré la adaptación al servicio. La idea es de poder jugar las #atpfinals en Londres. Gracias por el apoyo! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 5, 2019