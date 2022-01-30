Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Aus Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final highlights

VAMOS Rafael Nadal!!! What a champion and what a match between the two alpha tennis players. Number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev was all over Rafael Nadal in first two sets. Extraordinary effort from the Spaniard to comeback from that situation. Five hours, five sets and the grit of both players remained intact. Medvedev can held his head high because of the performance he put in the Rod Laver Arena. The match numbers 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the favour of Nadal does not do justice to Medvedev performance at all. Historic final beckons sixth seed Rafael Nadal when he takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Saturday in the Australian Open Men’s singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. While the Spaniard chases number 21, the Russian would be no pushover. Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets — 7-6 (5-7) 4-6 6-4 6-1. The match would have prepared the Russian well for the big one.Also Read - Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla Advises Novak Djokovic to Get Vaccinated

Aus Open LIVE Score | Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 Mens Singles Final LIVE Score: History on Line For Nadal, Medvedev | AO 22 | Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live score and updates, Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final, Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final live scores Also Read - Novak Djokovic Goof up, Tags Wrong Daniil Medvedev After Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open 2022

Also Read - Huge Relief To Have Finally Won The Women's Doubles Title: Barbora Krejcikova

Live Updates

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: WHAT A SERVE FROM THE MAESTRO! CHAMPIONSHIP POINT FOR NADAL. HE WINS!!!!


  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: LONG! from Medvedev and Nadal leads by 30-0.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Probably the final game of the match. And Nadal leads with 15-0.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Advantage for Rafael Nadal. And he wins the fifth game of the fifth set. Rafael 6-5 Medvedev.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Rafael Nadal comes back with a brilliant forehand. Nadal 40-30 Medvedev.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Nadal 5-5 Medvedev. This game is still not over. The Russian is still throwing punches and another brilliant point. It is 15-30 in the favour of Medvedev.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: DOUBLE-FAULT from Nadal. The score is equal at 30-30. It is not over. Another comeback from Medvedev. Nadal 30-40 Medvedev.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: The crowd at this arena has rallied behind Rafael Nadal in full support. Whenever he scored, the crowd went wild. Just as we speak, LONG from Medvedev and Rafa scores two back-to-back points. Nadal 30-0 Medvedev.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Nadal 30-40 Medvedev. Sensational from Medvedev. Wins the game and keeps his hopes alive for the championship. The game is still not over. Nadal 5-4 Medvedev.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE Nadal vs Medvedev, Aus Open Final: Nadal 15-30 Medvedev. Still throwing punches Medvedev. What a player. Just as we speak, Nadal Equalizes. Nadal 30-30 Medvedev.