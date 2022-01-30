Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Aus Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final highlights

VAMOS Rafael Nadal!!! What a champion and what a match between the two alpha tennis players. Number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev was all over Rafael Nadal in first two sets. Extraordinary effort from the Spaniard to comeback from that situation. Five hours, five sets and the grit of both players remained intact. Medvedev can held his head high because of the performance he put in the Rod Laver Arena. The match numbers 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the favour of Nadal does not do justice to Medvedev performance at all. Historic final beckons sixth seed Rafael Nadal when he takes on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Saturday in the Australian Open Men’s singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. While the Spaniard chases number 21, the Russian would be no pushover. Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets — 7-6 (5-7) 4-6 6-4 6-1. The match would have prepared the Russian well for the big one.Also Read - Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla Advises Novak Djokovic to Get Vaccinated

