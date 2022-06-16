Nottingham: Rafael Nadal had a memorable fortnight at Roland Garos as he went on to clinch his 14th French Open title. Throughout the two weeks at the Roland Garos, Nadal battled chronic pain. The Spaniard suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome and that is something that has caused him pain all his life but things aggravated during the Italian Open during his game against Denis Shapalov. There were rumours he will not participate in the French Open, but he did and he won.Also Read - Setback for Andy Murray Ahead of Wimbledon As Tennis Ace Forced To Pull Out of Queen's Club Event

Throughout his campaign at the Roland Garos he played with pain killer injections for relief of pain. Also Read - Roger Federer Rests All Retirement 'Speculations', Confirms Comeback To Tennis In 2023

Patrick McEnroe while speaking on Holding Court, addressed these conspiracy theories. Also Read - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer - Who is The GOAT? Nick Kyrgios Settles 'Big 3' Debate

“So Nadal goes on to win. I don’t know how he does it, he said he took some painkilling injections. I’m no Doctor, I don’t know exactly what they are. People, you know, there are conspiracy theorists now coming out in the tennis world. There’s one conspiracy that Nadal is doping, he’s taking some sort of drug,” McEnroe said.

“Look, they test him all the time at the majors and whatever they’re putting in his ankle, I tink it’s just a painkiller. Again, I’m not a doctor, I don’t know exactly what it is, but if it was something that was against the rules he’d be caught,” McEnroe added.

With much speculation over his participation at the Wimbledon, Nadal will go through a fitness Test on Saturday as per reports. Fans would be hoping he can pass the test and is available for the Wimbledon.