Unrelenting, unbelievable and unstoppable as Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in a gruelling five-setter that lasted four-hour fifty-minute. The champion Rafael Nadal was visibly emotional and in tears. It just showed what it meant for the 19-time Grand Slam champion. Nadal beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in what could be one of the best finals in some time. The emotions flowing through Nadal showed that he is still a fighter and the ultimate competitor. He has been through so much, from injuries to personal struggle and the outburst of emotions shows how much tennis means to him in the twilight of his career.

Here is Nadal getting oh-so-emotional:

This is cool. Rafael Nadal brought to tears after his US Open title. #VamosRafa pic.twitter.com/gVthBFlfls — Billy Heyen (@Wheyen3) September 9, 2019

The match point! #USOpen #USOpenFinals #Nadal Vs #Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

Congrats #Rafa 🏆💝💐 many more to come with such #fitness. What a thriller of a 5 setter final it was. Thank you @DaniilMedwed for a wonderful display.pic.twitter.com/rKm9WUh8JQ — The Truth (@SaveGreenary) September 9, 2019

With the victory, the Spaniard claimed his fourth US Open title.

Nadal made his opponent work for every point and overcame the aggressive Russian in one of the most gripping five-set finals in the Grand Slam history.

“It has been an amazing final,” said Nadal after the match. “[Medvedev’s] summer is one of the best in the sport since I started playing. The way that he was able to fight was just incredible. It was the most emotional night in my tennis career. The nerves were so high. It was a crazy match.”

Medvedev paid tribute to his opponent in his post-match interview. “Unbelievable, outrageous, Rafa winning his 19th slam title It’s amazing for our sport what you’ve done. I fought for every point but unfortunately it didn’t go my way,” he said.