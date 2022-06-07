Paris: Rafael Nadal dominated another fortnight in Paris to clinch his 14th title at the Roland Garos on Sunday with a straight-set win over Casper Ruud. With the win, he now has 22 Slams – which is the most in the history of the sport. With Nadal having to compete with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all his life, he now has an opportunity to join them to an unique feat.Also Read - Wimbledon, ATP Does Not Matter - Rafael Nadal Raises Concerns Over Russia-Ukraine War

The final at Roland Garos was Nadal's 30th. The record for the most Slam finals is 31 and it is held by Djokovic and Federer. While there is doubt over his participation at the Wimbledon, he would surely like to join his friends in the 'Big 3' with the feat. If he misses the Wimbledon, he would have a shot at this feat at the US Open.

While the world speculates Rafael Nadal would feature in the upcoming Wimbledon or not, the Spaniard has admitted that all of this does not matter as people in Ukraine and Russia are dying. Hailed as an ambassador of the sport, Nadal spoke at length about it after winning his 14th French Open title.

Nadal told CNN: “First of all, the world of tennis is zero. When you see families and kids dying and suffering, the rest of the things don’t matter. It doesn’t matter what Wimbledon does or what ATP does because the real thing and the real drama is that people are dying and a lot of families are suffering. That’s the main thing, the rest of the things don’t matter.”