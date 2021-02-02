World No 2 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the ATP Cup 2021 tie against Australia following a back issue. The Spaniard took to his social media handle to share the piece of news with his fans on Wednesday. He stated on he was suffering from a lower back injury that has forced him to pull out of the match at the last minute. In his tweet, he wished his entire team all the luck for the tournament. Also Read - Roger Federer Withdraws From Australian Open 2021 After Knee Surgery

Nadal tweet: "Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully, I'll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team."

This would be a massive setback for Spain – who were pitted as favourites against Australia.