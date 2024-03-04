Top Recommended Stories

Rafael Nadal Loses Comeback Match After Injury as Carlos Alcaraz Claims Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-4 14-12 in their exhibition match, known as The Netflix Slam, in Las Vegas

Updated: March 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal

Las Vegas: For many months, there was a lot of hype around Rafael Nadal’s comeback. The anticipation was high as fans believed Nadal would be back at his best when he returns to the tennis court after his hip injury, but that was not to be as the Spaniard was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-4 14-12 in their exhibition match, known as The Netflix Slam, in Las Vegas on Sunday. The iconic Spanish star played his first match since his injury in Brisbane which ruled him out of the Australian Open. He missed almost a year of tennis due to a hip injury and made his comeback at the Brisbane International.

