Acapulco: Spanish tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal didn’t give an inch as he defeated Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open — his 91st career title and fourth here — in hot and humid Acapulco on Sunday (IST). This was Nadal’s 15th straight match victory and brought a winning conclusion to the latest chapter of the 35-year-old’s comeback from a left-foot injury that sidelined him for the last five months of 2021.Also Read - Cameron Norrie Halts Stefanos Tsitsipas' Charge In Acapulco To Enter Final

“It (Acapulco) always has been a very special place. The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is very unique,” Nadal was quoted as saying by atptour.com. Also Read - Stefanos Tsitsipas Captures 200th Win, Advances in Acapulco Tennis

Fresh off an assertive win over soon-to-be world No. 1 from Russia Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal, Nadal extended his career-best start on an ATP Tour season to 15-0. Just as he did in 2020 in Acapulco, he won the title without dropping a set. Nadal has now won 13 sets in-a-row dating back to the Australian Open, and 20 straight in Acapulco. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Rafael Nadal Get GOAT Icon Hashtag on Twitter, Netizens Go Gaga Over it

The victory was also an 11th straight in ATP Tour finals; it was Nadal’s 128th appearance in a title match, according to the official tennis website.

“I went through some very difficult moments during the match that I was able to save, and then I took advantage when I had the chances,” said Nadal, who is both the youngest and oldest champion at the event. “I’m very pleased. It was a very important title for me, so I can’t be happier.”

Meanwhile, Norrie saw his eight-match winning streak snapped after his Delray Beach title run last week.

“Cameron is a very solid player, a tricky player,” Nadal said. “He makes you feel that you cannot play comfortably against him at all.”