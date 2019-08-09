World number two Rafael Nadal has left behind Swiss legend Roger Federer on the list of most wins in ATP Masters 1000 event.

On Thursday, top-seeded Nadal entered the quarterfinals in Rogers Cup as he defeated Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 to win his 379th ATP Masters 1000 match, breaking a tie with Federer for the all-time lead.

After the match, the 33-year-old said he doesn’t enjoy playing in windy conditions, but he also relishes the mental challenge the conditions provide.

“(It was) a tough day in terms of wind. But we are used to playing like this. When we play on outdoor courts, that’s part of the game too. Of course it is better to play without this kind of wind,” the ATP Tour website quoted Nadal as saying.

“At the same time, it is beautiful to play under tough conditions because then the player who has different options to play has better chances to survive this kind of days. It’s about adapting and being focused mentally. Of course, I prefer to play without these conditions, but in some way I enjoy,” he added.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion is now close to registering a record 35th Masters 1000 title.

The Spaniard will meet seventh-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, who outlasted France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5 for a semi-final berth.