Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons. This comes after he teamed up with Roger Federer for a doubles match for Team Europe against Team World. "I'm not doing well. It's been a tough time for me, I hardly slept. I was stressful," Nadal said after the match, which was the last match of Federer's career.

The Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9.

Rafael Nadal has been replaced by Cameron Norrie who will take on Team World's highest-ranked player Taylor Fritz.

Earlier, addressing a press conference before the doubles match for Team Europe against Team World, Nadal had said, “To be part of this historic moment is amazing and unforgettable for me. I am super excited and I hope I can play at a good level. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and hopefully win a match.”

The Laver Cup confirmed on Saturday morning: “Matteo Berrettini will be stepping in for Roger Federer: ‘I cannot wait to start.’ Additionally, Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie.”

— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

Nadal, after the doubles match in which he was paired with Roger Federer, said, “For me, has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things. When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment.”