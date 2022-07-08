London: It was heartbreaking for fans as Rafael Nadal withdrew from the ongoing Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios. Nadal withdrawing also meant that the dream final between Djokovic and Nadal will not take place as Kyrgios made it to his maiden Slam final.Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes All Odds to Beat Taylor Fritz to Reach Semis

Admitting that the communication was late, Nadal confessed that things could have got worse had he continued with the abdominal injury he sustained during his quarters against Taylor Fritz.

"The communication is too late because even like that I was thinking the whole day about the decision to make but I think it don't make sense to go, even if I tried a lot in my career to keep going. Very tough circumstances in that one I think it's obvious if I keep going the injury is gonna get worse and worse," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“I made this decision because I can’t be competitive and win the next two matches. I don’t want to make things worse, but I am very sad.”

“For respect to myself in some way I don’t want to go out there not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and big chance to make the things much worse,” he added.

Nadal, who won the French Open, played through chronic pain over the two weeks at Roland Garos and then there was doubts over his participation at the SW19.