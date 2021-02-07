Tennis ace Rafel Nadal who is an ardent football fan has finally broken his silence on Lionel Messi’s contract leak that created a buzz over the last week. Nadal feels Messi is one of the best in the history of the game and if the club is willing to pay him what he wants – there is no problem. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Reaches For Referee's Watch to Check Goal Line Technology During Juventus-AS Roma Serie A Clash | WATCH VIDEO

"In the end there is a player who is undoubtedly one of the best in history and he charges what the club has been willing to pay him. From there there is no debate I think," Nadal as quoted by Tennis World USA.

Real Madrid fan Nadal also gives his thoughts on his club. He feels they are currently going through "tough times" with the La Liga club 10 points off top spot in Spain.

“[Real] Madrid’s situation is difficult,” Nadal added.

“It’s a lot harder to plan at a sporting and club level, to plan signings, renewals, and the crisis makes it difficult to know what could happen.

“These are tough times, and everyone has to try to survive.”