Paris: Despite his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal had a dream fortnight in Paris as he went on to win his 14th title at the Roland Garos on Sunday. Following his win, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. Days aftder the triumph, Nadal has revealed how Roger Federer congratulated him on his French triumph. Admitting that he and Federer share a good relationship, Nadal revealed that the Swiss ace had written a private message for him.

"With Roger, I have a good relationship and a special feeling. After the victory, he wrote me a message to compliment me," Nadal said on Sky Sports.

The Spaniard also expressed his happiness over winning at Roland Garos. Nadal said: "It's an incredible story, difficult for me to explain, but that's the way things are and I'm particularly happy. The last three and a half months have been difficult, there has been a lot of work behind it but also with many limitations. Being able to go all the way to Roland Garros with a win is very exciting," said Nadal.

Nadal beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the title match and maintained his 100% record in Roland Garros finals (14-0). With the win, Nadal became the oldest player to win French Open. He also became only the third man to defeat four top-10 players en route to a Slam title.

While there are speculations over Nadal’s participation at Wimbledon, the Spaniard said that he wants to feature in the upcoming Slam but everything would boil down to his fitness and health.