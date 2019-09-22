Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer could not keep a lid over their emotions as they burst out laughing over Stefanos Tsitspas’ hand singles during a Lavers Cup doubles match. Nadal and Tsitspas were taking on Team World’s Jack Sock and Nick Krygios in doubles match on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Nadal and his partner may have lost the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-10, but the new pair had loads of fun on the court. The incident took place in the second set when Team Europe was leading 4-1 when Nadal walked towards the sidelines to get a drink and refresh himself. He had Roger Federer by his side, Nadal seized the opportunity and whispered something in his ears. Once Nadal whispered, the two tennis legends started laughing while Tsitspas looked confused. That is when Nadal told the Greek that he was not clear about the hand signals he was making during service.

Here is the video where you can see the two tennis greats laughing:

“We need to be a little bit more clear with the finger,” Nadal initially was serious while explaing. Tsitsipas questioned, “Because they are watching?”

Nadal then could not control his laughter and said, “Because I didn’t understand where you were going.” He then showed that clenched fist would imply that he would stay in his position and added, “Any finger, you cross.”

On the last day of the iconic Laver Cup, the dream duo of Rafael and Roger will lock horns against Isner and Sock in what is expected to be a mouthwatering doubles clash. In the singles category, Nadal will be up against Krygios, whereas Federer will face Isner and Zverev will lock horns with Raonic.