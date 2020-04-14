With sporting events being cancelled around the world due to the Coronavirus outbreak, several sportspersons are taking up new hobbies to keep themselves engaged during self-isolation period. With no tennis action around the world, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal has been keeping his fans and followers on Instagram up to date with a glimpse of his regular activities. Also Read - Bandra-like Events Will Weaken India’s Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Amit Shah

In the past few weeks, the 33-year-old has donned the chef's hat many-a-times to cook some delicious food for his loved ones during the enforced break. Nadal belongs to Spain which is one of the worst-hit countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. In his latest Instagram video on Tuesday, Nadal can be seen relishing the time in the kitchen as he is staying indoors.

In the video, Nadal is using a hand blender to mix a few ingredients.

“I’m overwhelmed with work at home, It would be easier to be in the Monte Carlo tournament (which was playing this week) training 3 hours of tennis but for now it is what he plays and with a good face! Then I put a photo of the result … And what was said, to cheer up !!” Nadal captioned the video in Spanish.



In the video, the 19-time Grand Slam champion told fans about his experience at home during lockdown period. Nadal, on a funny note, said he was overwhelmed with work at home and it would be easier if he was playing the Monte Carlo tournament.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all the tennis tournaments across the world have been postponed or cancelled. On April 1, Wimbledon was cancelled due to the rapid spread of the deadly virus. This was the first time that Wimbledon was cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) had also announced the postponement of the Rogers Cup which was scheduled to take place in August this year in Montreal, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in March, it was announced that the French Open, Nadal’s favourite tournament, has been deferred to September.