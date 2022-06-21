London: Amid all speculations and rumours, Rafael Nadal is in London and on Monday he even trained at the Wimbledon. While this would come as a piece of good news for fans, it would be interesting to see how he copes up with his injury. The Spaniard practiced on the courts of SW19 for the first time since 2019. He landed in London earlier on Monday and hit the courts soon after.Also Read - Natela Dzalamidze: Facts About Russian Tennis Star Who Changed Nationality to Georgian to Avoid Wimbledon Ban

Han jugado un set y medio de entrenamiento. Dimitrov ha ganado 6-3 y 2-1, con break arriba en el segundo. Muy fallón Nadal con el servicio, pocos primeros y mucha dobles faltas. Dimitrov, impecable al saque. pic.twitter.com/37Jdc9Cwv6 — Manuel Sánchez Gómez (@ManuSanchezGom) June 20, 2022

🚨 Rafa Nadal volverá a Wimbledon a partir de las 17:00. pic.twitter.com/TggWuwGOdx — Manuel Sánchez Gómez (@ManuSanchezGom) June 20, 2022

“The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased,” he said during a recent press conference.

“It’s a day-to-day issue. I have had two sessions of this treatment and they were satisfactory. These five days have allowed me to train and have answered well. After three years without playing on grass you have to be patient; every day I have been improving a little in the sensations,” he continued.