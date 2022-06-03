French Open 2022 Semi-Final Rafael Nadal vs Alexander ZverevAlso Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

In a heartbreaking passage of play, Alexander Zverev suffered an ankle injury due to which the German star couldn't continue. Rafael Nadal has been adjudged winner of this match and advances to final.

Paris: Spanish stalwart and winner of 13 titles at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, secured his 15th semifinal appearance at the French Open by edging arch-rival and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in an epic quarterfinal showdown in the early hours of Wednesday.

The No.5 seed won a breath-taking tiebreak in the fourth set to wrap up victory over the top seed in four hours and 12 minutes at 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). However, another challenge lies ahead as the Nadal world no. 3 seed Alexander Zverev for a ticket to final.

Nadal’s French Open record is 110-3 (two of the defeats came against Djokovic, in 2015 and a year ago) and he is into his 15th semifinal there. The prospect of how many more contests he might have left has been something he has addressed more than once in recent days.

Asked after defeating Djokovic how much the raucous crowd support he received in Court Philippe Chatrier helped, Nadal said: Probably, they know that I’m not going to be here for a lot more times.

