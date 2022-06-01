Paris: After an emphatic win over long-time rival Novak Djokovic in four sets, Rafael Nadal has set up an equally tough semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday. While it would be tough to pick a winner between the two star players, the occasion would certainly motivate both players and a mouthwatering contest would be on the cards.Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal's 'Water Bottle' Act During Q/Fs vs Novak Djokovic Draws Hilarious Reactions

It will not be the first time the two players meet. They have met on 10 occasions in the past. If we look at the head-to-head, there is not much to choose between the two. The Spanish legend enjoys a slight edge as he has got the better of the German on six occasions, while Zverev has defeated Nadal four times.

To break it down even further for a better perspective, the two have played on clay six times. Zverev has beaten Nadal twice on clay and that is exactly what would give him confidence heading into the much-awaited semis.

The last time they played against each other was on clay in 2021 during the Rome Masters. Nadal won the match 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the clay court major in doubt, said he is unsure of what can happen going ahead.

“I don’t know what can happen. I think I’m gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen after here,” Nadal told a news conference after his 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) win.

