Paris: Will it be another Rafael Nadal year at the Roland Garos? Does he have the legs to carry him through? So many questions, and they would have answers soon when the Spaniard takes Alexander Zverev. The German has been in top form and would be hoping to stage an upset, while Nadal eyes a 14th final. While speculations are rife over who will win, legends of the game feel Nadal has it in him to go all the way.

Chris Evert said the win against Novak Djokovic would have got Nadal in the groove.

"Rafa has come too far, he's played too many cliff-hanger matches. He beat Djokovic and that was a huge win for him. He's been able to come back after big wins and just keep that momentum up over seven straight matches better than anyone. I'm looking at him to win the tournament now," Evert said on EuroSport.

Former great Alex Corretja also hailed Nadal and reckoned that the Spaniard has been hitting the ball well and that is a good sign.

“He (Nadal) hit the ball as hard as he could and probably the hardest I’ve ever seen him, especially on Clay and also because best-of-five is very difficult to beat him,” he said.

Ahead of the game, Nadal has hailed Zverev and said that he has been playing good tennis and it would be a tough game.

“I am okay. I am excited to be in the semi-final, of course. I know, I had a good victory and a good level of energy in the quarter-final. But now, another big challenge is coming. Zverev is playing great. He had a great clay court season. He won against Alcraz because he did a lot of things well, so I need to play my 100 per cent again,” Nadal said ahead of the game.