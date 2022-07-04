New Delhi: Second seed Rafael Nadal will lock horns against 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round at Wimbledon on June 04 Monday. Nadal is having one of the best seasons of his career. He has an astounding win-rate of 89% and four titles to his name – the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, the Mexican Open and the French Open.Also Read - Roger Federer Returns to Wimbledon to Attend Centre Court Centenary Ceremony

However Botic van de Zanschulp is also in the midst of an excellent season. He made the final at Munich and the semifinals at Queen’s Club. The 26-year-old has looked comfortable on grass. He entered Wimbledon on the back of a first-round loss at the Mallorca Championships, but has taken his game to another level at the grasscourt Major. Also Read - Rafael Nadal On Course As Spanish Stalwart Secures Place In Fourth Round At Wimbledon

Here are the details of when and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 clash: Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Alize Cornet Ends Iga Swiatek's 37-Match Win Streak, Reaches 4th Round

When is Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match will start on Monday, July 4.

What are the timings of Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match will start at 9.15 PM IST.

Where is Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match being played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match will be played at London, Great Britain.

Which TV channel will broadcast The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match will be live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 Match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.