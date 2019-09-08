US Open 2019 Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming in India, When And Where to Watch Nadal vs Medvedev TV Broadcast, Online Streaming, Time in IST, Match Details

It has all boiled down to the face-off between summer’s two most dominant players on the hard surface as US Open 2019 reaches its business end. Three-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on world no. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final of Flushing Meadows in what will be touted as the hottest matchup of two different generation stars. Both Nadal and Medvedev have asserted their supremacy during the North American hard-court swing. Their showdown at the historic Arthur Ashe will also be a rematch of last month’s Rogers Cup final in Canada, which saw Nadal getting the better of Russian by dropping just three games. Courtesy the win, Nadal claimed his fifth title in Canada.

Also, Nadal and Medvedev have racked up more wins than any other players on Tour this year. Fittingly, they have set themselves for a championship clash at the US Open when they meet in Sunday’s final. Many tennis fans cited Medvedev as the biggest chance outside the Big 3 to take the title, but the 23-year-old downplayed his chances and pointed out that he hadn’t reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal. “Talking about Rafa, it’s tough to find words,” Medvedev said. “He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He’s just a machine, a beast on the court. The energy he’s showing is just amazing. To play him in your first Grand Slam final should be… an amazing thing to live.”

Here’s all you need to know about Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

