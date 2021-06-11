It’s the clash of the titans in Paris tonight as world number one Novak Djokovic takes on the ‘King of Clay’- Rafael Nadal in the second semifinal of French Open 2021 at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday. Djokovic and Nadal know there’s something special about the two of them meeting in the French Open semifinals even if they’d prefer, of course, for it to happen a round later. This will be the 58th meeting between the two absolute legends of the sport who will leave no stone unturned to book a place in the final of Roland Garros 2021. The two have faced each other 57 times with Djokovic leading the head-to-head record 29–28. Djokovic leads 15–13 in finals. Apart from a Grand Slam victory, a lot will be on the line for Djokovic and Nadal who are eyeing a slice of history in Roland Garros blockbuster semifinal. The semifinals of the French Open 2021 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Select in India. The live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JIOTV. Also Read - French Open 2021 Results: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Maria Sakkari in 3-Set Thriller to Set up 1st Grand Slam Final Versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Nadal is two wins away from his 21st Grand Slam title, which would break the men’s mark he currently shares with Roger Federer. Djokovic is trying to get to No. 19, which would leave him just one behind his rivals. Nadal is 105-2 at Roland Garros Djokovic is responsible for one of those defeats, in the 2015 quarterfinals; Robin Soderling the other and eyeing the 14th championship at the clay-court major. Djokovic won La Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2016 and could join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments twice. Also Read - I Will Probably Pick Rafa as Biggest Rival I Have Ever Had in My Career: Novak Djokovic

Nadal vs Djokovic – Head-to-Head

Djokovic – 29 wins vs Nadal – 28 wins Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS LAH vs ISL PSL 2021, Today Match Updates: Rashid, David Cameos Propel Lahore to Thrilling 5-Wicket Win vs Islamabad

Here are the details of the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

When will the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal be played?

The French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take place on Friday- June 11.

What time the French Open semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will start?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will begin at 9.30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal take place?

The French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take place at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Paris.

Where I can watch the live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?

The live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live online streaming of the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?

The live online streaming of the French Open 2021 semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.