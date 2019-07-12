Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 Semifinal: When And Where to Watch Fedal on TV, Online in IST, Live Streaming: It is the biggest tennis rivalry of the decade when Roger Federer locks horns with familiar foe Rafael Nadal. Roger has a better record at Wimbledon against Nadal but knows that he cannot be taken lightly. Roger will start favourite as he will be playing in his favourite surface against clay-specialist Nadal. Surprisingly, Nadal is having an advantage in head-to-head as Nadal has won 24 games, whereas Federer has defeated the Spaniard 15 times. They are the two most successful tennis players of the generation and a mouthwatering contest is expected.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 Semifinal Live Streaming:

Where will the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semi-final be played?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal will be played at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

When will the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal be played?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal will be played on July 12, 2019.

What time will the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal be played?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal on TV in India?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal will be made available on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can I watch the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal online in India?

The online streaming of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2019 semifinal will be made available on Hotstar.

This would be the 40th time when Fedal will happen and it is the 14th time in a Grand Slam overall. In terms of head-to-head in Wimbledon, Nadal and Federer have faced each other thrice, with Federer keeping a 2-1 advantage.