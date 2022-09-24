London: Over the years, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been rivals, but on Friday at Lavers Cup in London – the two paired up. It was Federer’s last match and there was an overdose of emotions flowing. Not just Federer; even his rivals Nadal and Novak Djokovic were in tears. Once the doubles clash was over, Nadal reacted to Federer pulling the curtains on his illustrious career. Nadal said for him it is an important part of his life that was leaving.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Special Message For Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal's Emotional Moment During Lavers Cup Game Goes VIRAL Instantly

"For me, has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things," the Spaniard said of Federer.

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment." said Rafael Nadal.

The Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9. During his farewell speech after the match, Federer thanked his wife for supporting him always. He also went on to thank god and his mother and father.

“I had so many people cheering me on. My family is here tonight. I had so much fun over the last so many years, my wife has supported. She could have stopped me a long time ago but she did not. She allowed me to play. Without my mum, I would not be here, thank you to her and my dad. It has been incredible, my god,” said Federer as he tried to control his tears.